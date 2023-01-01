Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

195,670 KM

Details

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

SXT

SXT

Location

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

195,670KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9456688
  • VIN: 2C4R12GBG3FR35567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 195,670 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA   A/C TILT CRUISE HEADED MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS MIRRORS LOCKS STO A GO SEATING   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

