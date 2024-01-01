Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A.C TILT CRUISE  STEERING CONTROLS BACK UP CAMERA KEY LESS FOGS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT  CAP   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2015 Ford F-250

245,430 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford F-250

SUPER DUTY 4X4 4 DOOR

Watch This Vehicle
11952012

2015 Ford F-250

SUPER DUTY 4X4 4 DOOR

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

  1. 1732369032
  2. 1732369030
  3. 1732369043
  4. 1732369041
  5. 1732369038
  6. 1732369036
  7. 1732369035
  8. 1732369035
  9. 1732369042
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
245,430KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT7W2B65FEB06420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 245,430 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A.C TILT CRUISE  STEERING CONTROLS BACK UP CAMERA KEY LESS FOGS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT  CAP   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Cap

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

Used 2015 Ford F-250 SUPER DUTY 4X4 4 DOOR for sale in Elmvale, ON
2015 Ford F-250 SUPER DUTY 4X4 4 DOOR 245,430 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Journey Crossroad for sale in Elmvale, ON
2014 Dodge Journey Crossroad 149,040 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 4X4 E CAB SUPER CAB for sale in Elmvale, ON
2016 Ford F-150 4X4 E CAB SUPER CAB 83,340 KM $21,000 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-250