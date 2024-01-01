$18,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Ford F-250
SUPER DUTY 4X4 4 DOOR
2015 Ford F-250
SUPER DUTY 4X4 4 DOOR
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
245,430KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FT7W2B65FEB06420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 245,430 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A.C TILT CRUISE STEERING CONTROLS BACK UP CAMERA KEY LESS FOGS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT CAP PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Cap
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
2015 Ford F-250 SUPER DUTY 4X4 4 DOOR 245,430 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey Crossroad 149,040 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 4X4 E CAB SUPER CAB 83,340 KM $21,000 + tax & lic
Email Celebrity Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-322-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2015 Ford F-250