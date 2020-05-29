Menu
$10,400

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2015 Ford Focus

SE

Location

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

$10,400

+ taxes & licensing

  • 84,530KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5093369
  • VIN: 1FADP3F29FL352479
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

CERT AND E TESTED  CAR FAX CANADA   A/C TILR CEUISE REMOTE START AM FM CD  POWER WINDOWS  LOCKS MIRRORS  HEATED MIRROES HWATED STERRING WHEEL TILT CRUISE BACK UP CAMERA  NEW TIRES AN ALL RIMS PRICE NOT INCLUING LINC OR TAX  

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • New Tires
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • remote start
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
Additional Features
  • 4 SNOWS ON RIMS

