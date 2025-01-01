$44,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 3500
K 3500 SLE
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,510KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GT422C86FF680162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,510 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA 1 OWNER DIESEL A/C CLIMATE CONTROL TOW PACKAGE BOX COVER STEERING CONTROLS TILT CRUISE REMOTE START NAV POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS LEATHER HEATED SEATS BACK UP CAMERA AUTO LIGHTS LOW KM PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
BOX COVER
Email Celebrity Auto Sales
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
