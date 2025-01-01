Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA 1 OWNER  DIESEL    A/C CLIMATE CONTROL TOW PACKAGE BOX COVER STEERING CONTROLS  TILT CRUISE REMOTE START NAV POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS  LEATHER HEATED SEATS BACK UP CAMERA  AUTO LIGHTS   LOW KM PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2015 GMC Sierra 3500

123,510 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 3500

K 3500 SLE

12940397

2015 GMC Sierra 3500

K 3500 SLE

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,510KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GT422C86FF680162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,510 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA 1 OWNER  DIESEL    A/C CLIMATE CONTROL TOW PACKAGE BOX COVER STEERING CONTROLS  TILT CRUISE REMOTE START NAV POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS  LEATHER HEATED SEATS BACK UP CAMERA  AUTO LIGHTS   LOW KM PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

BOX COVER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2015 GMC Sierra 3500