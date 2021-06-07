Menu
2015 Honda Civic

217,225 KM

Details Description Features

$8,795

+ tax & licensing
$8,795

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

LX

LX

Location

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7200692
  • Stock #: 2825
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F54FH008658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 217,225 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C CLIMATE CONTROL   TILT CRUISE SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA HEATED SEATS STERRING CONTROLS PUSH BUTTON SRATS  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  VERY CLEAN  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
1 Owner

