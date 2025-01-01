Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE SUNROOF STEERING CONTROLS  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2015 Hyundai Elantra

243,840 KM

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra

SE SPORT

12645180

2015 Hyundai Elantra

SE SPORT

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
243,840KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDH4AEEXFU384149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3296
  • Mileage 243,840 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE SUNROOF STEERING CONTROLS  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2015 Hyundai Elantra