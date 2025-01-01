$8,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Hyundai Elantra
SE SPORT
2015 Hyundai Elantra
SE SPORT
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
243,840KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDH4AEEXFU384149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3296
- Mileage 243,840 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE SUNROOF STEERING CONTROLS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
2016 Jeep Compass sport 4x4 54,188 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Ram 1500 4X4 4 DOOR SPORT 246,250 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 4X4 4 DOORV SL 177,260 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Email Celebrity Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-322-XXXX(click to show)
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2015 Hyundai Elantra