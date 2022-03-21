Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

60,780 KM

Details

$15,995


$15,995



Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Sport

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

60,780KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8696285
  • Stock #: 2932
  • VIN: KMHDH4AE2FU355695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,780 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AMD E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE SUNROOF STEERING CONTROLS HEATED SEATS AM FM CD MP3 XM BLUETOOTH  AUTO LIGHTS  FOGS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
LOW LOW KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

