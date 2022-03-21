$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2015 Hyundai Elantra
2015 Hyundai Elantra
Sport
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
60,780KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8696285
- Stock #: 2932
- VIN: KMHDH4AE2FU355695
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2932
- Mileage 60,780 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AMD E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE SUNROOF STEERING CONTROLS HEATED SEATS AM FM CD MP3 XM BLUETOOTH AUTO LIGHTS FOGS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
LOW LOW KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0