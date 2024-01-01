Menu
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA SUNROOF A.C CLIMATE CONTROL NAV POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TAILGATE FOGS TILT CRUISE PUSH START HEATED AND COOLING SEATS LEATHER BACK UP CAMERA HEATED WHEEL MEMORY SEATS  3 ROW SEATING  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

193,678 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD LITITED XL 3 ROW

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD LITITED XL 3 ROW

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,678KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMS8SNDHF7FU098273

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,678 KM

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA SUNROOF A.C CLIMATE CONTROL NAV POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TAILGATE FOGS TILT CRUISE PUSH START HEATED AND COOLING SEATS LEATHER BACK UP CAMERA HEATED WHEEL MEMORY SEATS  3 ROW SEATING  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX  

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
3 Row Seating

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe