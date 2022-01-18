Menu
2015 Kia Forte

112,860 KM

Details

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2015 Kia Forte

2015 Kia Forte

LX GDI

2015 Kia Forte

LX GDI

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,860KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8148037
  • Stock #: 2877
  • VIN: KNAFX4A80F5423610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2877
  • Mileage 112,860 KM

Vehicle Description

CEERT AD E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE STERRING CONTROLS AM FM CD SAT MP3 HEATED SEATS BACK UP CAMERA FOGS  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  NEW TIRES   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

