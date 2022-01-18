$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2015 Kia Forte
2015 Kia Forte
LX GDI
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
112,860KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8148037
- Stock #: 2877
- VIN: KNAFX4A80F5423610
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2877
- Mileage 112,860 KM
Vehicle Description
CEERT AD E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE STERRING CONTROLS AM FM CD SAT MP3 HEATED SEATS BACK UP CAMERA FOGS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS NEW TIRES PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0