$9,995+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM ProMaster City
Tradesman
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
295,354KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ZFBERFCT4F6A31767
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 3255
- Mileage 295,354 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE STEERING CONTROLS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
