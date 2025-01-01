Menu
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE STEERING CONTROLS  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX

2015 RAM ProMaster City

295,354 KM

Details

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM ProMaster City

Tradesman

13106573

2015 RAM ProMaster City

Tradesman

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
295,354KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ZFBERFCT4F6A31767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 295,354 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE STEERING CONTROLS  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Warranty Available

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
$7,995

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2015 RAM ProMaster City