<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2015 Smart fortwo

170,578 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Smart fortwo

12508687

2015 Smart fortwo

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,578KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMEEJ3BA9FK817508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 170,578 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Smart fortwo