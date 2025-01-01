$7,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Smart fortwo
2015 Smart fortwo
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
170,578KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMEEJ3BA9FK817508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 170,578 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2015 Smart fortwo