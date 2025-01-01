Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA   1 OWNER A/C TILT CRUISE SUNROOF STEERING CONTROLS   HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

153,750 KM

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

TSI SE

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

TSI SE

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,750KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWD07AJ6FM402223

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3304
  • Mileage 153,750 KM

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA   1 OWNER A/C TILT CRUISE SUNROOF STEERING CONTROLS   HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

1 Owner

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
