2015 Volkswagen Jetta
TSI SE
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
153,750KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWD07AJ6FM402223
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3304
- Mileage 153,750 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA 1 OWNER A/C TILT CRUISE SUNROOF STEERING CONTROLS HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
1 Owner
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
