Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE TOW PACKAGE EXTRA  TIRES AND RIMS  ON STAR POWER  WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS BOX COVER PRICE NOT  INCLUDING  LINC OR TAX </p>

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

155,450 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4X4 4 DOOR

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4X4 4 DOOR

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

  1. 1705071915
  2. 1705071911
  3. 1705071920
  4. 1705071913
  5. 1705071917
  6. 1705071913
  7. 1705071916
  8. 1705071921
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
155,450KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCVKNEC0GZ243930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,450 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE TOW PACKAGE EXTRA  TIRES AND RIMS  ON STAR POWER  WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS BOX COVER PRICE NOT  INCLUDING  LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
4 snow tires on rims

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

On Star

Additional Features

BOX COVER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

Used 2012 Ford F-250 SUPERDUTY 4X4 XLT 8 FT BOX for sale in Elmvale, ON
2012 Ford F-250 SUPERDUTY 4X4 XLT 8 FT BOX 291,210 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT 4X4 E CAB HD Z71 for sale in Elmvale, ON
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT 4X4 E CAB HD Z71 152,980 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Escape AWD XLT for sale in Elmvale, ON
2012 Ford Escape AWD XLT 94,775 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500