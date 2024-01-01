$19,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4X4 4 DOOR
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
155,450KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCVKNEC0GZ243930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,450 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE TOW PACKAGE EXTRA TIRES AND RIMS ON STAR POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS BOX COVER PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
4 snow tires on rims
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
On Star
Additional Features
BOX COVER
