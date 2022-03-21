2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$23,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 7 , 5 6 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8822951

8822951 VIN: 1GCVKPEC8GZ297875

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 157,560 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player SiriusXM Radio

