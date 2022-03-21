$23,995+ tax & licensing
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4X4 4 DOOR
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
157,560KM
Used
Good Condition
- VIN: 1GCVKPEC8GZ297875
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,560 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TOW PACKAGE ON STAR REMOTE START PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
