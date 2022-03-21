Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

157,560 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4X4 4 DOOR

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4X4 4 DOOR

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,560KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8822951
  • VIN: 1GCVKPEC8GZ297875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,560 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C  TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TOW PACKAGE ON STAR REMOTE START   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

