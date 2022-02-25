$17,500+ tax & licensing
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING L
Location
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
137,930KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8280774
- Stock #: 2885
- VIN: 2C4RC1CG2GR118936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,930 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL REAR A/C HEAT FOGS STERRING CONTROLS HEATED WHEEL BACK CAMERA AM FM CD SAT POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TAILGATE SLIDERS LEATHER HEATED SEATS REMOTE START PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
REAR A/C HEAT
