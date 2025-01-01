$15,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE STO A GO
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Used
131,570KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXR108818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 3263
- Mileage 131,570 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA NEW BRAKES A/C TILT CRUISE POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS REAR A/C HEAT STO A GO SEATS HEATED MIRRORS FOGS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
REAR A/C HEAT
