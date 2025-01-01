$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
200,006KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG2GR381748
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 200,006 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL REAR A/C HEAT LEATHER HEATED SEATS HEATED WHEEL BACK UP CAMERA TILT CRUISE AUTO LIGHTS POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TAIL GATE SLIDERS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
REAR A/C HEAT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
2012 Honda Ridgeline RTL AWD 224,510 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet G2500 EXPRESS 160,098 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Explorer AWD XLT 3 ROW 233,910 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Email Celebrity Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-322-XXXX(click to show)
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan