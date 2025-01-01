Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX  CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL REAR A/C  HEAT  LEATHER HEATED SEATS HEATED  WHEEL BACK UP CAMERA TILT CRUISE AUTO LIGHTS POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TAIL GATE SLIDERS   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

200,006 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,006KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG2GR381748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,006 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX  CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL REAR A/C  HEAT  LEATHER HEATED SEATS HEATED  WHEEL BACK UP CAMERA TILT CRUISE AUTO LIGHTS POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TAIL GATE SLIDERS   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

REAR A/C HEAT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan