$11,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
242,680KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG6GR347332
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3407
- Mileage 242,680 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE HEATED MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
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705-322-XXXX(click to show)
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan