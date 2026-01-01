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<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE HEATED MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

242,680 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

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14417916

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

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Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
242,680KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG6GR347332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3407
  • Mileage 242,680 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE HEATED MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
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705-322-XXXX

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705-322-6311

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$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan