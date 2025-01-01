Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA HEATED SEATS PUSH START HEATED MIRRORS STEERING CONTROLS  HEATED SEATS AUTO LIGHTS TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  NEW TIRES PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2016 Honda Civic

225,675 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle
13067608

2016 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

  1. 1760192711688
  2. 1760192712163
  3. 1760192712611
  4. 1760192713023
  5. 1760192713431
  6. 1760192713902
  7. 1760192714331
  8. 1760192714774
  9. 1760192715338
  10. 1760192715886
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
225,675KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F74GH004870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3337
  • Mileage 225,675 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA HEATED SEATS PUSH START HEATED MIRRORS STEERING CONTROLS  HEATED SEATS AUTO LIGHTS TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  NEW TIRES PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
New Tires
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

Used 2011 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Elmvale, ON
2011 Ford Escape XLT 146,820 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Elmvale, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 133,125 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 ST 4X4 4DOOR for sale in Elmvale, ON
2018 RAM 1500 ST 4X4 4DOOR 149,820 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2016 Honda Civic