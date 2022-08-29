Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

192,210 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

FE AWD

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

192,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9231163
  • Stock #: 2994
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLBXGG314923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,210 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA   A/C CLIMATE CONTROL POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT TILT CRUISE HEATED SEAS  WHEEL  STERRING CONTROLS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

