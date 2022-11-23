Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

193,005 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Awd

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Awd

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

193,005KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9443580
  • Stock #: 2994
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLBXGG314923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2994
  • Mileage 193,005 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT TILT CRUISE HEATED SEATS STERRING CONTROLS HEATED WHEEL  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

2014 Kia Rondo GDI
 163,850 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 4X4 ...
 300,210 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Silve...
 138,960 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory