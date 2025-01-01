Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERT AND E TESTED A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF LEATHER HEADED AND COOLING SEATS  REMOTE START NAV TOW PACKAGE HARD BOX COVER HEATED MIRRORS  FOLDING MIRRORS BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP AND SIDE SENSORS POWER SLIDER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS PUSH START  STEERING CONTROLS  AUTO LIGHTS AUTO HIGH BEAMS  FOGS    PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2016 RAM 1500

157,022 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 RAM 1500

4X4 4 DOOR SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
12694881

2016 RAM 1500

4X4 4 DOOR SPORT

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

  1. 1751030910461
  2. 1751030910889
  3. 1751030911335
  4. 1751030911749
  5. 1751030912168
  6. 1751030912602
  7. 1751030913027
  8. 1751030913437
  9. 1751030913840
  10. 1751030914249
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,022KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT0GS177549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3295
  • Mileage 157,022 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF LEATHER HEADED AND COOLING SEATS  REMOTE START NAV TOW PACKAGE HARD BOX COVER HEATED MIRRORS  FOLDING MIRRORS BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP AND SIDE SENSORS POWER SLIDER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS PUSH START  STEERING CONTROLS  AUTO LIGHTS AUTO HIGH BEAMS  FOGS    PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
New Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

BOX COVER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

Used 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 4X4 4 DOOR LONG HORN for sale in Elmvale, ON
2016 Dodge Ram 1500 4X4 4 DOOR LONG HORN 300,125 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TSI SE for sale in Elmvale, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta TSI SE 153,750 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Lincoln MKX AWD for sale in Elmvale, ON
2017 Lincoln MKX AWD 196,055 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2016 RAM 1500