<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE STEERING CONTROLS  AUTO LIGHTS TOW PACKAGE  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2016 RAM 1500

145,570 KM

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
145,570KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT4GS176399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,570 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE STEERING CONTROLS  AUTO LIGHTS TOW PACKAGE  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

BOX COVER

705-322-6311

