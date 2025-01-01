$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
4X4 4 DDOR
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Used
145,570KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT4GS176399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,570 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE STEERING CONTROLS AUTO LIGHTS TOW PACKAGE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
BOX COVER
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
