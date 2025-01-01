$3,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Ski-Doo Summit
146
2016 Ski-Doo Summit
146
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
4,525KM
Good Condition
VIN 2BPSCYGAXGV000222
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 4,525 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-XXXX(click to show)
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2016 Ski-Doo Summit