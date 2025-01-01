Menu
2016 Ski-Doo Summit

4,525 KM

Details

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ski-Doo Summit

146

12174970

2016 Ski-Doo Summit

146

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
4,525KM
Good Condition
VIN 2BPSCYGAXGV000222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Mileage 4,525 KM

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-XXXX

705-322-6311

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2016 Ski-Doo Summit