2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$21,995 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 7 9 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9367174

9367174 VIN: 2GNALBEK8H1535232

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 59,790 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Media / Nav / Comm CD Player SiriusXM Radio Additional Features LOW LOW KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.