2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
59,790KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9367174
- VIN: 2GNALBEK8H1535232
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,790 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA LOW LOW KM I OWNER A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT ON STAR STERRING CONTROLS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
LOW LOW KM
