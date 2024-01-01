Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA LOW KM A/C TILT SUNROOF LEATHER STEERING CONTROLS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS STEERING CONTROLS BACK UP CAMERA PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2017 Fiat 500X

68,175 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Fiat 500X

Trekking

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Fiat 500X

Trekking

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

  1. 1731081282
  2. 1731081288
  3. 1731081285
  4. 1731081296
  5. 1731081301
  6. 1731081281
  7. 1731081292
  8. 1731081298
  9. 1731081294
  10. 1731081289
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,175KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ZFBCFXCB3HP578777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,175 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA LOW KM A/C TILT SUNROOF LEATHER STEERING CONTROLS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS STEERING CONTROLS BACK UP CAMERA PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

Used 2017 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Elmvale, ON
2017 Honda Odyssey EX 198,215 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in Elmvale, ON
2016 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 221,830 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape AWD SE for sale in Elmvale, ON
2017 Ford Escape AWD SE 173,547 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2017 Fiat 500X