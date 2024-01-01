$14,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Fiat 500X
Trekking
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Used
68,175KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ZFBCFXCB3HP578777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,175 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA LOW KM A/C TILT SUNROOF LEATHER STEERING CONTROLS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS STEERING CONTROLS BACK UP CAMERA PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
