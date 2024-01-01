Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL NAV AM FM CD AUTO LIGHTS HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS  LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS  BACK UP CAMERA FOGS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2017 Ford Escape

173,547 KM

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

AWD SE

2017 Ford Escape

AWD SE

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,547KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G95HUD31943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,547 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL NAV AM FM CD AUTO LIGHTS HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS  LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS  BACK UP CAMERA FOGS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2017 Ford Escape