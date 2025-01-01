Menu
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA I OWNER LOW LOW KM   A/C TILT CRUISE BACK UP CAMERA  STEERING CONTROLS HEATED WHEEL AUTO LIGHTS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX

2017 Ford Focus

14,071 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Focus

SE

12529870

2017 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,071KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3F23HL288880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3283
  • Mileage 14,071 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA I OWNER LOW LOW KM   A/C TILT CRUISE BACK UP CAMERA  STEERING CONTROLS HEATED WHEEL AUTO LIGHTS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

LOW LOW KM 1 OWNER

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
