$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Focus
SE
2017 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,071KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3F23HL288880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3283
- Mileage 14,071 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA I OWNER LOW LOW KM A/C TILT CRUISE BACK UP CAMERA STEERING CONTROLS HEATED WHEEL AUTO LIGHTS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
LOW LOW KM 1 OWNER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
2017 Ford Focus SE 14,071 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 4X4 4 DOOR BIGHORN 200,325 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Ram 1500 4X4 4 DOOR SPORT 246,250 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Email Celebrity Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-322-XXXX(click to show)
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2017 Ford Focus