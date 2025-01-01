$12,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 GMC Terrain
SLE
2017 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,960KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GKALNEK5H6250179
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,960 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA 1 OWNER A/C CLIMATE CONTROL ON STAR TILT CRUISE HEATED SEATS FOGS POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
On Star
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
2013 Dodge Dart SXT 128,780 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
2008 Saturn Sky REDLINE 94,570 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE 69,890 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Email Celebrity Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-322-XXXX(click to show)
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2017 GMC Terrain