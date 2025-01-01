Menu
<p>CERT  AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA 1 OWNER  A/C CLIMATE CONTROL  ON STAR TILT CRUISE HEATED SEATS FOGS  POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING  LINC OR TAX</p>

2017 GMC Terrain

97,960 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain

SLE

12781571

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,960KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GKALNEK5H6250179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,960 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT  AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA 1 OWNER  A/C CLIMATE CONTROL  ON STAR TILT CRUISE HEATED SEATS FOGS  POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING  LINC OR TAX

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

On Star

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

