CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF MEMORY SEATS LEATHER HEATED AND COOLING SEATS REAR HEATED SEATS HEATED WHEEL NAV BACK UP CAMERA POWER TILT SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS HEATED MIRRORS REMOTE START LANE ALERT

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

225,820 KM

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

AWD LIMITED

13125752

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

AWD LIMITED

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
225,820KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBGHC786291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3350
  • Mileage 225,820 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF MEMORY SEATS LEATHER HEATED AND COOLING SEATS REAR HEATED SEATS HEATED WHEEL NAV BACK UP CAMERA POWER TILT SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS HEATED MIRRORS REMOTE START LANE ALERT  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee