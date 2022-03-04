Menu
2017 Kia Soul

204,425 KM

Details

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2017 Kia Soul

2017 Kia Soul

EX

2017 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

204,425KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8595356
  • Stock #: 2917
  • VIN: KNDJP3A56H7487672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2917
  • Mileage 204,425 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C  TILT CRUISE HEATED  STERRING WHEEL TILT CRUISE HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AM FM CD  NEW TIRES  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

