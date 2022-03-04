$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2017 Kia Soul
2017 Kia Soul
EX
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
204,425KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8595356
- Stock #: 2917
- VIN: KNDJP3A56H7487672
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2917
- Mileage 204,425 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE HEATED STERRING WHEEL TILT CRUISE HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AM FM CD NEW TIRES PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0