$16,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lincoln MKX
2017 Lincoln MKX
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Used
196,055KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8LP0HBL21386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 196,055 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED AND COOLING SEATS NAV STEERING CONTROLS FOGS POWER TAIL GATE WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS REMOTE START AUTO LIGHTS BACK UP CAMERA PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
