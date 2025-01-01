Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED AND COOLING SEATS  NAV   STEERING CONTROLS  FOGS POWER TAIL GATE WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS REMOTE START AUTO LIGHTS BACK UP CAMERA  PRICE NOT  INCLUDING   LINC OR TAX </p>

2017 Lincoln MKX

196,055 KM

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lincoln MKX

AWD

12652779

2017 Lincoln MKX

AWD

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
196,055KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8LP0HBL21386

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,055 KM

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED AND COOLING SEATS  NAV   STEERING CONTROLS  FOGS POWER TAIL GATE WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS REMOTE START AUTO LIGHTS BACK UP CAMERA  PRICE NOT  INCLUDING   LINC OR TAX 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-322-6311

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2017 Lincoln MKX