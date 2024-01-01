Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL REAR A/C HEAT 3 ROW STEERING CONTROLS  HEATED SEATS  HEATED WHEEL TOW PACKAGE CRUISE TILT POWER SEAT WINDOWS  LOCKS MIRRORS FOGS PUSH START  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
AWD SV

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1DR2MM7BC685913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3186
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL REAR A/C HEAT 3 ROW STEERING CONTROLS  HEATED SEATS  HEATED WHEEL TOW PACKAGE CRUISE TILT POWER SEAT WINDOWS  LOCKS MIRRORS FOGS PUSH START  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
3 Row Seating

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

