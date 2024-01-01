$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
AWD SV
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
AWD SV
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1DR2MM7BC685913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3186
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL REAR A/C HEAT 3 ROW STEERING CONTROLS HEATED SEATS HEATED WHEEL TOW PACKAGE CRUISE TILT POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS FOGS PUSH START PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
3 Row Seating
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Celebrity Auto Sales
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Call Dealer
705-322-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2017 Nissan Pathfinder