Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Sentra

177,150 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Sentra

2017 Nissan Sentra

S

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Sentra

S

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

  1. 1699392529
  2. 1699392536
  3. 1699392531
  4. 1699392538
  5. 1699392534
  6. 1699392533
  7. 1699392532
  8. 1699392535
  9. 1699392532
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
177,150KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10638375
  • Stock #: 3121
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP5HY371064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3121
  • Mileage 177,150 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA /C TILT CRUISE SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS HEATED SEATS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

2017 Nissan Sentra S
 177,150 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Ram 2500 ...
 216,023 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus SEL
 156,950 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory