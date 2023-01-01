$11,995+ tax & licensing
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Sentra
S
Location
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
177,150KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10638375
- Stock #: 3121
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP5HY371064
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,150 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA /C TILT CRUISE SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS HEATED SEATS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0