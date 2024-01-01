$18,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
180,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG8JR285567
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3148
- Mileage 180,210 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE BACK UP CAMERA HEATED MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS NEW TIRES PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
New Tires
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Celebrity Auto Sales
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Call Dealer
705-322-XXXX(click to show)
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan