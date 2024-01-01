Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE BACK UP CAMERA HEATED MIRRORS POWER  WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS    NEW TIRES   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

180,210 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

180,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG8JR285567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3148
  • Mileage 180,210 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE BACK UP CAMERA HEATED MIRRORS POWER  WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS    NEW TIRES   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
New Tires

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan