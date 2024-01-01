$21,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
4X4 4 DOOR SUPERCREW XLT
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
192,210KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E59JFA09499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 192,210 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE BACH UP CAMERA STEERING CONTROLS HEATED MIRRORS KEY LESS FOGS AUTO LIGHTS POWER WINDOWS LOCK MIRRORS SEAT SPAY LINER PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Spray Liner
