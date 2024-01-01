Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE BACH UP CAMERA STEERING CONTROLS HEATED MIRRORS KEY LESS  FOGS AUTO LIGHTS POWER WINDOWS LOCK MIRRORS SEAT  SPAY LINER   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX</p>

2018 Ford F-150

192,210 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
192,210KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E59JFA09499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,210 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE BACH UP CAMERA STEERING CONTROLS HEATED MIRRORS KEY LESS  FOGS AUTO LIGHTS POWER WINDOWS LOCK MIRRORS SEAT  SPAY LINER   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Spray Liner

