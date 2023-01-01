$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2018 Hyundai Tucson
2018 Hyundai Tucson
AWD SEL
Location
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
36,240KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10193082
- Stock #: 3071
- VIN: KM8J3CA41JU773922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL AUTO LIGHTS LANE DECTION FOGS AM FM CD SAT NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS HEATED WHEEL POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS POWER TAIL GATE PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
LOW LOW KM
