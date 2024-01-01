$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Grand Touring
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Grand Touring
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
204,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BN1W35J1162736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3136
- Mileage 204,210 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE STEERING CONTROLS LEATHER HEATED SEATS BACK CAMERA LANE ASS SUNROOF PUSH START FOGS TILT CRUISE AM FM CD SAT HEATED WHEEL POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SNOW TIRES PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
