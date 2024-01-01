Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE   STEERING CONTROLS LEATHER HEATED SEATS BACK CAMERA LANE ASS SUNROOF PUSH START FOGS TILT CRUISE AM FM CD SAT HEATED WHEEL POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  SNOW TIRES PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX  </p>

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

204,210 KM

Details

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Grand Touring

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Grand Touring

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Actions
204,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BN1W35J1162736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3136
  • Mileage 204,210 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE   STEERING CONTROLS LEATHER HEATED SEATS BACK CAMERA LANE ASS SUNROOF PUSH START FOGS TILT CRUISE AM FM CD SAT HEATED WHEEL POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  SNOW TIRES PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

2018 Mazda MAZDA3