2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

61,470 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

AWD ES

AWD ES

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

61,470KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8659120
  Stock #: 2926
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A39JZ607746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2926
  • Mileage 61,470 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C  TILT CRUISE HEATED SEATS POWER WIDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AM FM CD SAT  STERRING CONTROLS  BACK CAMERA   LOW KM  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-XXXX

705-322-6311

