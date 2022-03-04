$21,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
AWD ES
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
61,470KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8659120
- Stock #: 2926
- VIN: JA4AZ2A39JZ607746
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2926
- Mileage 61,470 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE HEATED SEATS POWER WIDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AM FM CD SAT STERRING CONTROLS BACK CAMERA LOW KM PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0