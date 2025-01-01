$24,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 RAM 2500
4X4 CREW SLT
2018 RAM 2500
4X4 CREW SLT
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
207,674KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6UR5DJ5JG293714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3326
- Mileage 207,674 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE TOW PACKAGE STEERING CONTROLS REMOTE START POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SLIDES BACK UP CAMERA NEW TIRES PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
New Tires
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
2018 RAM 2500 4X4 CREW SLT 207,674 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2011 Cadillac DTS DTS 148,310 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT 180,830 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Email Celebrity Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-322-XXXX(click to show)
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2018 RAM 2500