<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT  CRUISE TOW PACKAGE STEERING CONTROLS REMOTE START POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SLIDES   BACK UP CAMERA NEW TIRES  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2018 RAM 2500

207,674 KM

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
12974206
Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
207,674KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6UR5DJ5JG293714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3326
  • Mileage 207,674 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT  CRUISE TOW PACKAGE STEERING CONTROLS REMOTE START POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SLIDES   BACK UP CAMERA NEW TIRES  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
New Tires

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 RAM 2500