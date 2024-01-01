Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA I OWNER LOW KM  A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS BACK UP CAMERA LANE ALLERT PUSH START AUTO LIGHTS  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS TILT CRUISE STEERING CONTROLS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2018 Toyota Camry

43,070 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry

XLE

2018 Toyota Camry

XLE

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,070KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1B11HKXJU073089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3223
  • Mileage 43,070 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA I OWNER LOW KM  A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS BACK UP CAMERA LANE ALLERT PUSH START AUTO LIGHTS  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS TILT CRUISE STEERING CONTROLS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

LOW LOW KM
I OWNER

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2018 Toyota Camry