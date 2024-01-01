$24,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry
XLE
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Used
43,070KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1B11HKXJU073089
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3223
- Mileage 43,070 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA I OWNER LOW KM A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS BACK UP CAMERA LANE ALLERT PUSH START AUTO LIGHTS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS TILT CRUISE STEERING CONTROLS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
LOW LOW KM
I OWNER
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
