<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL REAR A/ CE HEAT NAV DVD LEATHER HEATED SEATS TILT CRUISE FOGS REMOTE START HEATED WHEEL POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SLIDERS TAIL GATE     PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

165,620 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

12872675

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
165,620KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG0KR687340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 165,620 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL REAR A/ CE HEAT NAV DVD LEATHER HEATED SEATS TILT CRUISE FOGS REMOTE START HEATED WHEEL POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SLIDERS TAIL GATE     PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan