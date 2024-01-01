$42,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler
4X4 UNLIMITED SPORT
2019 Jeep Wrangler
4X4 UNLIMITED SPORT
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,275KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDG5KW633707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,275 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA LOW LOW KM A/C CLIMATE CONTROL REMOTE START BACK UP CAMERA AUTO LIGHTS STEERING CONTROLS HEATED MIRRORS FOGS TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
