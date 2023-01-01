Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$32,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 7 , 0 1 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10415268

10415268 VIN: 2T3R1RFV6KW071715

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 127,012 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Forward Collision Warning Blind Spot Monitor Auto Hold Brake Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features 1 Owner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.