Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR  FAX CANADA 1 OWNER A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF HEATED SEATS MEMORY SEATS REMOTE START LEATHER BACK UP CAMERA FOGS TILT CRUISE STEERING CONTROLS  LANE ALERT POWER  WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT TAIL GATE  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2019 Toyota RAV4

129,350 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD XLE

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

  1. 1720718719
  2. 1720718720
  3. 1720718722
  4. 1720718723
  5. 1720718717
  6. 1720718718
  7. 1720718726
  8. 1720718725
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,350KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV6KW071715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,350 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR  FAX CANADA 1 OWNER A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF HEATED SEATS MEMORY SEATS REMOTE START LEATHER BACK UP CAMERA FOGS TILT CRUISE STEERING CONTROLS  LANE ALERT POWER  WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT TAIL GATE  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

1 Owner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

Used 2018 Ford F-150 4X4 4 DOOR SUPERCREW XLT for sale in Elmvale, ON
2018 Ford F-150 4X4 4 DOOR SUPERCREW XLT 192,210 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport for sale in Elmvale, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport 242,715 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford E-450 16 FT CUBE for sale in Elmvale, ON
2016 Ford E-450 16 FT CUBE 513,990 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4