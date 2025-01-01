Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C CLIMATE CONTROL  LEATHER HEATED SEATS MEMORY SEATS PUSH START  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS TAILGATE TILT CRUISE BACK UP CAMERA FOGS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2021 Honda CR-V

108,960 KM

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V

AWD Touring

12735744

2021 Honda CR-V

AWD Touring

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,960KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H92MH226389

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,960 KM

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C CLIMATE CONTROL  LEATHER HEATED SEATS MEMORY SEATS PUSH START  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS TAILGATE TILT CRUISE BACK UP CAMERA FOGS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-XXXX

705-322-6311

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2021 Honda CR-V