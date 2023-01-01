$67,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$67,000
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2022 Ford F-150
2022 Ford F-150
SUPPERCREW 4X4 4 DOOR LARIAT FX4
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$67,000
+ taxes & licensing
19,467KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10239599
- VIN: 1FTFW1E8XNFB71484
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,467 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA LOW LOW KM LIKE NEW A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF TILT CRUISE BACK CAMERA NAV AM FM CD SAT PUST START BLIND DECTION LEATHER HEATED AND COOLING SEATS REAR BOX COVER TOW PACKAGE FOGE POWER TAILGATE WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS SLIDER STERRING CONTROLS REMOTE START PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
BOX COVER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0