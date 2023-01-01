Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford F-150

19,467 KM

Details Description Features

$67,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$67,000

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

SUPPERCREW 4X4 4 DOOR LARIAT FX4

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-150

SUPPERCREW 4X4 4 DOOR LARIAT FX4

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

  1. 1690571271
  2. 1690571266
  3. 1690571269
  4. 1690571275
  5. 1690571274
  6. 1690571267
  7. 1690571268
  8. 1690571265
  9. 1690571272
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$67,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
19,467KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10239599
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E8XNFB71484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,467 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA   LOW LOW KM LIKE NEW   A/C CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF TILT CRUISE BACK CAMERA NAV AM FM CD SAT  PUST START BLIND DECTION LEATHER HEATED AND COOLING SEATS REAR  BOX COVER TOW  PACKAGE FOGE POWER TAILGATE WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS SLIDER STERRING CONTROLS REMOTE START  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

BOX COVER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

2012 Ford Edge AWD L...
 184,822 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2013 Lincoln MKX AWD...
 232,863 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2005 Chevrolet Silve...
 185,901 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory