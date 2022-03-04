Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-350

157,896 KM

Details Features

$11,625

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,625

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-350

2010 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW S/D XLT CREW CAB

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW S/D XLT CREW CAB

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

  1. 8616725
  2. 8616725
  3. 8616725
  4. 8616725
Contact Seller

$11,625

+ taxes & licensing

157,896KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8616725
  • Stock #: 41-3291A
  • VIN: 1FTWW3AY5AEA43915

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 157,896 KM

Vehicle Features

Tires - Rear All-Season, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, A/C, Rear Wheel Drive, Passenger Vanity Mirror, ABS, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Conventional Spare Tire, Tow Hooks, Driver Air Bag, Engine Immobilizer, Passenger Air B...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

2010 Ford F-350 Supe...
 157,896 KM
$11,625 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Ranger 4X4...
 43,529 KM
$49,917 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-250 Supe...
 255,698 KM
$19,867 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

Call Dealer

613-443-XXXX

(click to show)

613-443-2985

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory