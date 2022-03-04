$11,625+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,625
+ taxes & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2010 Ford F-350
2010 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW S/D XLT CREW CAB
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$11,625
+ taxes & licensing
157,896KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8616725
- Stock #: 41-3291A
- VIN: 1FTWW3AY5AEA43915
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 157,896 KM
Vehicle Features
Tires - Rear All-Season, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, A/C, Rear Wheel Drive, Passenger Vanity Mirror, ABS, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Conventional Spare Tire, Tow Hooks, Driver Air Bag, Engine Immobilizer, Passenger Air B...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1