Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Jeep Wrangler

222,300 KM

Details Features

$20,125

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,125

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Contact Seller
2011 Jeep Wrangler

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

  1. 8629514
  2. 8629514
  3. 8629514
  4. 8629514
  5. 8629514
  6. 8629514
  7. 8629514
  8. 8629514
  9. 8629514
  10. 8629514
  11. 8629514
  12. 8629514
  13. 8629514
  14. 8629514
  15. 8629514
  16. 8629514
  17. 8629514
  18. 8629514
Contact Seller

$20,125

+ taxes & licensing

222,300KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8629514
  • Stock #: 42-1291A
  • VIN: 1J4HA5H11BL565170

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Mileage 222,300 KM

Vehicle Features

CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: UConnect hands-free communication w/voice command remote USB port vehicle info centre, MOPAR CHROME EDITION GROUP -inc: Mopar chrome exhaust tip Mopar chrome fuel filler door Mopar chrome taillamp guards Mopar tubular si...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

2011 Jeep Wrangler U...
 222,300 KM
$20,125 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-350 Supe...
 157,896 KM
$11,599 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-250 Supe...
 255,698 KM
$19,799 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

Call Dealer

613-443-XXXX

(click to show)

613-443-2985

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory